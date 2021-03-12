DATE ISSUED: Friday March 12, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 13, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 AM SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A series of low-level troughs may cause some isolated showers during this forecast period. However, the rainfall accumulations are expected to remain minimal due to limited moisture in the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a light to gentle wind flow.

Seas will continue to peak at 8 feet, particularly along our northern coasts. Consequently, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1080