DATE ISSUED: Monday 15th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite generally stable conditions, shallow pockets of moisture moving across the area may trigger brief passing showers particularly overnight into the early morning hours. Meanwhile, winds will remain gentle to moderate.

Slight to moderate seas will persist.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Henderson

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:37 AM 06:37 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:40 PM 05:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2325