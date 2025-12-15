PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 15th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite generally stable conditions, shallow pockets of moisture moving across the area may trigger brief passing showers particularly overnight into the early morning hours. Meanwhile, winds will remain gentle to moderate.
Slight to moderate seas will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Henderson
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers
      Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:36 AM
06:37 AM
06:37 AM
SUNSET
05:39 PM
05:40 PM
05:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2325

