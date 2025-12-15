DATE ISSUED: Monday 15th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite generally stable conditions, shallow pockets of moisture moving across the area may trigger brief passing showers particularly overnight into the early morning hours. Meanwhile, winds will remain gentle to moderate.
Slight to moderate seas will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Henderson
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:36 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:39 PM
|
05:40 PM
|
05:40 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2325
