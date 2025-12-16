PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 16th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Occasionally cloudy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers are likely.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 7 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
An incoming trough will support periodic showers across the area, starting this evening. Meanwhile, a light to moderate breeze will persist.
Slight to moderate seas will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
 vis
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:37 AM
06:37 AM
06:38 AM
SUNSET
05:40 PM
05:40 PM
05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2326

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY