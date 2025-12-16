DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 16th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Occasionally cloudy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 7 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An incoming trough will support periodic showers across the area, starting this evening. Meanwhile, a light to moderate breeze will persist.

Slight to moderate seas will persist.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to p Fair to p artly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:37 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 05:40 PM 05:40 PM 05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2326