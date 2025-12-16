DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 16th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Occasionally cloudy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers are likely.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 7 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
An incoming trough will support periodic showers across the area, starting this evening. Meanwhile, a light to moderate breeze will persist.
Slight to moderate seas will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:37 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:40 PM
|
05:40 PM
|
05:41 PM
