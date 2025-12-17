DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 17th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 18th December 2025
WEATHER:
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Initially fair becoming cloudy with scattered morning showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Fair weather conditions will continue as relatively dry air moves over the area. Overnight, a low-level trough will enter the area and support scattered showers with its passage. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will prevail.
Slight to moderate seas will persist. Additionally, long-period northerly swells will primarily affect the northern & western coastline today. Gradual improvement is expected overnight. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet in N swell
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:37 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:40 PM
|
05:41 PM
|
05:41 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2327
