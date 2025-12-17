DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 17th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 18th December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Mostly fair.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Initially fair becoming cloudy with scattered morning showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Fair weather conditions will continue as relatively dry air moves over the area. Overnight, a low-level trough will enter the area and support scattered showers with its passage. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will prevail.

Slight to moderate seas will persist. Additionally, long-period northerly swells will primarily affect the northern & western coastline today. Gradual improvement is expected overnight. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet in N swell

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Cloudy becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:38 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 05:40 PM 05:41 PM 05:41 PM

