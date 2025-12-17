PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 17th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 18th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Mostly fair.
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Initially fair becoming cloudy with scattered morning showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Fair weather conditions will continue as relatively dry air moves over the area. Overnight, a low-level trough will enter the area and support scattered showers with its passage. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will prevail.
Slight to moderate seas will persist. Additionally, long-period northerly swells will primarily affect the northern & western coastline today. Gradual improvement is expected overnight. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate 
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 7 feet in N swell
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Cloudy becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:37 AM
06:38 AM
06:38 AM
SUNSET
05:40 PM
05:41 PM
05:41 PM

