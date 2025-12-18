DATE ISSUED: Thursday 18th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 19th December 2025
WEATHER:
Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a low-level trough will support periods of cloudiness and showers. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will prevail.
Slight to moderate seas will persist. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:38 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:41 PM
|
05:41 PM
|
05:42 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2329
