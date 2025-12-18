PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 18th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 19th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through evening: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and instability associated with a low-level trough will support periods of cloudiness and showers. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will prevail.
Slight to moderate seas will persist. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate 
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:38 AM
06:38 AM
06:39 AM
SUNSET
05:41 PM
05:41 PM
05:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2328

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY