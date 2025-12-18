DATE ISSUED: Thursday 18th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 19th December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through evening: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a low-level trough will support periods of cloudiness and showers. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will prevail.

Slight to moderate seas will persist. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:38 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:41 PM 05:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2328