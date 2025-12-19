DATE ISSUED: Friday 19th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will maintain stable weather conditions and gentle to moderate winds across the area. However, drifting patches of low-level clouds will cause isolated showers.
Slight to moderate seas will continue throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:38 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:41 PM
|
05:42 PM
|
05:42 PM
