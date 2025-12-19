DATE ISSUED: Friday 19th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20th December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will maintain stable weather conditions and gentle to moderate winds across the area. However, drifting patches of low-level clouds will cause isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas will continue throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Occasionally Breezy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy

Occasionally Breezy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Occasionally Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:39 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:42 PM 05:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2330