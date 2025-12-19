PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 19th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will maintain stable weather conditions and gentle to moderate winds across the area. However, drifting patches of low-level clouds will cause isolated showers.
Slight to moderate seas will continue throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy  
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:38 AM
06:39 AM
06:39 AM
SUNSET
05:41 PM
05:42 PM
05:42 PM

