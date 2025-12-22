DATE ISSUED: Monday 22nd December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Fair to partly cloudy.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will promote stable weather conditions. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate trade-winds will persist and support isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas will continue through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely Fair / Partly Cloudy Occasionally Breezy

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:40 AM 06:40 AM 06:41 AM SUNSET 05:43 PM 05:43 PM 05:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2331