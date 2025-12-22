DATE ISSUED: Monday 22nd December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd December 2025
WEATHER:
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will promote stable weather conditions. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate trade-winds will persist and support isolated showers.
Slight to moderate seas will continue through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:40 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:43 PM
|
05:43 PM
|
05:44 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2331
