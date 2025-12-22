PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 22nd December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Fair to partly cloudy.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will promote stable weather conditions. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate trade-winds will persist and support isolated showers.
Slight to moderate seas will continue through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
 Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
 Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:40 AM
06:40 AM
06:41 AM
SUNSET
05:43 PM
05:43 PM
05:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2331

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY