DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 23rd December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) 24th December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, through Wednesday morning: Variably cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday morning: Northeast to east, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph; higher wind gusts are likely.

SYNOPSIS:

A frontal boundary is affecting the area. Expect showers, and gentle winds will become moderate with its passage. However, conditions will gradually stabilize as cooler air settles across the area.

Slight to moderate seas will persist.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Occasionally Breezy

Scattered Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:40 AM 06:41 AM 06:41 AM SUNSET 05:43 PM 05:44 PM 05:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2332