DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 23rd December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) 24th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy. Isolated showers are likely.
Tonight, through Wednesday morning: Variably cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday morning: Northeast to east, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph; higher wind gusts are likely.
SYNOPSIS:
A frontal boundary is affecting the area. Expect showers, and gentle winds will become moderate with its passage. However, conditions will gradually stabilize as cooler air settles across the area.
Slight to moderate seas will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:40 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:43 PM
|
05:44 PM
|
05:44 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2332
