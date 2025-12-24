PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUEDWednesday 24th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 25th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through evening: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northerly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and weak instability associated with a weak frontal boundary will cause isolated showers, particularly tomorrow morning.
Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will prevail.
Slight to moderate seas will persist. However, long period swells will begin to affect the northern and eastern shorelines within the next 12 hours. Persons with marine interests should be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
 Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
 Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
 Brief Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
06:41 AM
06:41 AM
06:42 AM
SUNSET
05:44 PM
05:44 PM
05:45PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2333

