DATE ISSUED : Wednesday 24th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 25th December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through evening: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northerly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and weak instability associated with a weak frontal boundary will cause isolated showers, particularly tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will prevail.

Slight to moderate seas will persist. However, long period swells will begin to affect the northern and eastern shorelines within the next 12 hours. Persons with marine interests should be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy / Cloudy

Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:41 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 05:44 PM 05:44 PM 05:45PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2333