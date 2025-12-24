DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 24th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 25th December 2025
WEATHER:
Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northerly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and weak instability associated with a weak frontal boundary will cause isolated showers, particularly tomorrow morning.
Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will prevail.
Slight to moderate seas will persist. However, long period swells will begin to affect the northern and eastern shorelines within the next 12 hours. Persons with marine interests should be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:41 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:44 PM
|
05:44 PM
|
05:45PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2333
