DATE ISSUED: Monday 29th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 30th December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F
Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeast, with a variable to gentle breeze, at 2 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A dry and stable atmosphere will maintain fair weather conditions. Meanwhile, a variable to gentle breeze will prevail.
Long period northerly swells will continue into midweek. Those with marine interests are advised.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet in N swell
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Craig
The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2334
