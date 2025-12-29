DATE ISSUED: Monday 29th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 30th December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeast, with a variable to gentle breeze, at 2 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will maintain fair weather conditions. Meanwhile, a variable to gentle breeze will prevail.

Long period northerly swells will continue into midweek. Those with marine interests are advised.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet in N swell

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Craig

The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2334