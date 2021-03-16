DATE ISSUED: Tuesday March 16, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (06:00 LST) March 17, 2021

WEATHER:

Today through Wednesday morning: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday morning: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The strengthening of the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will account for increasing winds across the region. Meanwhile, low-low level moisture associated with a trough is forecast to increase cloudiness and the chances of shower activity across the local area.

Moderate marine conditions can be expected during this forecast period with seas peaking up 7 feet. Thereafter, a deterioration is predicted. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1082