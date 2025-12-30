DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 30th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 31st December 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally fair.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will maintain fair weather conditions.

Meanwhile, a light to gentle breeze will prevail.

Long period northerly swells will persist for the next few days. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers likely.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Generally Fair Fair / Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 05:47 PM 05:48 PM 05:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2335