DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 30th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 31st December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally fair.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A dry and stable atmosphere will maintain fair weather conditions.
Meanwhile, a light to gentle breeze will prevail.
Long period northerly swells will persist for the next few days. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally Fair
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:43 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:47 PM
|
05:48 PM
|
05:48 PM
