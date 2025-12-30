PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 30th December 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 31st December 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally fair.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A dry and stable atmosphere will maintain fair weather conditions.
Meanwhile, a light to gentle breeze will prevail.
Long period northerly swells will persist for the next few days. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers likely.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Generally Fair
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
23°C / 73°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:43 AM
06:44 AM
06:44 AM
SUNSET
05:47 PM
05:48 PM
05:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2335

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY