DATE ISSUED: Monday 12th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 13th January 2026
WEATHER:
Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers likely.
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F
Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 4 to 14 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
Lingering moisture and instability associated with a low-level trough will maintain the likelihood of isolated showers across the area. 
Meanwhile, mostly light to gentle winds will prevail.
Sea conditions will remain slight throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                    WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
    WEATHER
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
22°C / 72°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
05:55 PM
05:56 PM
05:56 PM

