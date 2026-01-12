DATE ISSUED: Monday 12th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 13th January 2026

WEATHER:

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers likely.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 4 to 14 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability associated with a low-level trough will maintain the likelihood of isolated showers across the area.

Meanwhile, mostly light to gentle winds will prevail.

Sea conditions will remain slight throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 22°C / 72°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:55 PM 05:56 PM 05:56 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2336