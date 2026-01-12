DATE ISSUED: Monday 12th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 13th January 2026
WEATHER:
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F
Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 4 to 14 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture and instability associated with a low-level trough will maintain the likelihood of isolated showers across the area.
Meanwhile, mostly light to gentle winds will prevail.
Sea conditions will remain slight throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
22°C / 72°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:55 PM
|
05:56 PM
|
05:56 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2336
View comments
Hide comments