DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 13 January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 14 January 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will limit the chance for showers. Meanwhile, a light concentration of Saharan dust may affect air quality towards the end of the forecast period. Additionally, a tightening pressure gradient will account for gradually increasing winds.

Slight seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Sl. Breezy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:56 PM 05:56 PM 05:57 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2337