DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 13 January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 14 January 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will limit the chance for showers. Meanwhile, a light concentration of Saharan dust may affect air quality towards the end of the forecast period. Additionally, a tightening pressure gradient will account for gradually increasing winds.
Slight seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze and brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze, Sl. Breezy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:56 PM
|
05:56 PM
|
05:57 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2337
