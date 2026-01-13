PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 13 January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 14 January 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable atmosphere will limit the chance for showers. Meanwhile, a light concentration of Saharan dust may affect air quality towards the end of the forecast period. Additionally, a tightening pressure gradient will account for gradually increasing winds.
Slight seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                    
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze and brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze, Sl. Breezy,
Brief Shower possible
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
05:56 PM
05:56 PM
05:57 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2337

