DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 14 January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 15 January 2026

WEATHER: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A light concentration of Saharan dust is affecting air quality across the local region. Meanwhile, a stable atmosphere will limit the chance for showers. Additionally, a tightening pressure gradient will account for gradually increasing winds. Slight seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2338