DATE ISSUED: Thursday 15th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 16th January 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Partly cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.
Friday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy. There is a low chance of showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Friday midday: East-northeast to southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will support stable weather conditions and generate gentle to moderate winds. However, expect afternoon showers. Overnight, moisture levels will gradually fall, and fairer daytime conditions are expected.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will continue into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate               
WAVES/SWELLS:     2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy, with scattered showers overnight.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Cloudy / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
 Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
Variably Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
05:57 PM
05:58 PM
05:58 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2339

