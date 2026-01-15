DATE ISSUED : Thursday 15th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 16th January 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Partly cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.

Friday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy. There is a low chance of showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: East-northeast to southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will support stable weather conditions and generate gentle to moderate winds. However, expect afternoon showers. Overnight, moisture levels will gradually fall, and fairer daytime conditions are expected.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will continue into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy, with scattered showers overnight.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Cloudy / Partly Cloudy Occasionally Breezy

Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy

Occasionally Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Variably Cloudy

Occasionally Breezy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:57 PM 05:58 PM 05:58 PM

