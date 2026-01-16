DATE ISSUED: Friday 16th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 17th January 2026
WEATHER:
Tonight, through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts overnight.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable and drying atmosphere will restrict daytime showers. However, both moisture levels and wind speeds will increase overnight, and support scattered showers and breezy conditions across the area.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:58 PM
|
05:58 PM
|
05:58 PM
