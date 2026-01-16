PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 16th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 17th January 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy.
Tonight, through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts overnight.
SYNOPSIS: 
A stable and drying atmosphere will restrict daytime showers. However, both moisture levels and wind speeds will increase overnight, and support scattered showers and breezy conditions across the area.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate               
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
 Occasionally Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
05:58 PM
05:58 PM
05:58 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2340

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY