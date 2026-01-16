DATE ISSUED : Friday 16th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 17th January 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy.

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts overnight.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable and drying atmosphere will restrict daytime showers. However, both moisture levels and wind speeds will increase overnight, and support scattered showers and breezy conditions across the area.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail this weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Occasionally Breezy Brief Showers Possible Variably Cloudy

Breezy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy

Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:58 PM 05:58 PM 05:58 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2340