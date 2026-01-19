DATE ISSUED: Monday, 19 January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 20 January 2026

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze at 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture moving across the local region will cause periodic, brief showers. Meanwhile, a tightened pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions through the next couple of days.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail, with wave heights peaking near 9 feet. Small-craft operators and swimmers should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property while exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy, Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:00 PM 06:00 PM 06:01 PM

