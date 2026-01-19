DATE ISSUED: Monday, 19 January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 20 January 2026
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze at 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Pockets of moisture moving across the local region will cause periodic, brief showers. Meanwhile, a tightened pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions through the next couple of days.
Moderate to rough seas will prevail, with wave heights peaking near 9 feet. Small-craft operators and swimmers should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property while exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Scattered Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:00 PM
|
06:00 PM
|
06:01 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-25
