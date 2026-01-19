PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 19 January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 20 January 2026
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze at 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Pockets of moisture moving across the local region will cause periodic, brief showers. Meanwhile, a tightened pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions through the next couple of days.
Moderate to rough seas will prevail, with wave heights peaking near 9 feet. Small-craft operators and swimmers should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property while exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
 Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
06:00 PM
06:00 PM
06:01 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-25

