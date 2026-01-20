DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 20 January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 21 January 2026

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 14 to 22 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Persistent pockets of moisture moving across the region will cause periodic, brief showers. Meanwhile, a tight pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions through the next couple of days.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail, with wave heights peaking near 9 feet. Small-craft operators and swimmers should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property while exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Scattered Showers Generally Cloudy,

Breezy, Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:00 PM 06:01 PM 06:01 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2342