DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 21st January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd January 2026
… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
WEATHER:
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Thursday midday: Northeast to east, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 10 to 18 mph and occasional gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tight pressure gradient will maintain breezy and gusty conditions and support occasional but brisk trade-wind showers today. Overnight, winds are expected to strengthen and isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Wave heights will peak near 9 feet offshore the eastern and southeastern coastline. Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected otherwise. Those with marine interests should monitor conditions and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
Variably Cloudy & Breezy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorm Poss.
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:01 PM
|
06:01 PM
|
06:02 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2343
View comments
Hide comments