DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 21st January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd January 2026

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Partly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday midday: Northeast to east, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 10 to 18 mph and occasional gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient will maintain breezy and gusty conditions and support occasional but brisk trade-wind showers today. Overnight, winds are expected to strengthen and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Wave heights will peak near 9 feet offshore the eastern and southeastern coastline. Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected otherwise. Those with marine interests should monitor conditions and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy & Breezy Scattered Showers Thunderstorm Poss. Variably Cloudy

Breezy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:01 PM 06:01 PM 06:02 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2344