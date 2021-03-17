PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday March 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 18, 2021  

   

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

      

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F             Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F  

        

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.  

        

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 22 mph and higher gusts possible.  

        

SYNOPSIS:         

The strengthened Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions. Meanwhile, moisture and instability associated with a frontal boundary will account for cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.  

Long period northerly swells are impacting regional waters. Consequently, seas will peak up to 10 feet today. A small craft advisory is in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.    

   SatSingle_vis_2.jpg 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet  

        

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.  

      

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.  

        

FORECASTER: Gordon  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1083

