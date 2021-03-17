DATE ISSUED: Wednesday March 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 18, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 22 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The strengthened Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions. Meanwhile, moisture and instability associated with a frontal boundary will account for cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.

Long period northerly swells are impacting regional waters. Consequently, seas will peak up to 10 feet today. A small craft advisory is in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1083