DATE ISSUED: Friday, 23rd January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 24th January 2026

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 17 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability will cause cloudy periods and showers across the region. Additionally, a high pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds.

Seas will remain gentle to moderate during this forecast period. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Gentle to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST