DATE ISSUED: Monday, 26th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th January 2026

WEATHER:

Today: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers likely.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will maintain stable conditions and gentle to moderate winds. However, drifting patches of moisture will support the likelihood of isolated showers.

Seas will peak near 7 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Occasionally Cloudy,

Slightly Breezy

Isolated Showers Likely Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Likely Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Poss HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:04 PM 06:05 PM

