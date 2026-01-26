PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 26th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th January 2026
WEATHER:
Today: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers likely.
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers likely.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will maintain stable conditions and gentle to moderate winds. However, drifting patches of moisture will support the likelihood of isolated showers.
Seas will peak near 7 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
    WEATHER
Occasionally Cloudy,
Slightly Breezy
Isolated Showers Likely
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Likely
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Poss
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
SUNSET
06:04 PM
06:04 PM
06:05 PM

