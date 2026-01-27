PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 27th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th January 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. There is a low chance of showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph. Higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Generally dry and stable weather conditions will persist. Additionally, a gentle to moderate breeze will dominate.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
SUNSET
06:04 PM
06:05 PM
06:05 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2350

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY