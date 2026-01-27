DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 27th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th January 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. There is a low chance of showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph. Higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally dry and stable weather conditions will persist. Additionally, a gentle to moderate breeze will dominate.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:05 PM 06:05 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2350