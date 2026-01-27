DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 27th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th January 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. There is a low chance of showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph. Higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally dry and stable weather conditions will persist. Additionally, a gentle to moderate breeze will dominate.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:04 PM
|
06:05 PM
|
06:05 PM
