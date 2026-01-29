PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 29th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 30th January 2026
…THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
A weak low level trough may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.
Although seas are expected to remain slight to moderate, long-period swells will affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 85°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:45 AM
SUNSET
06:05 PM
06:06 PM
06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2352

