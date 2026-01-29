DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 29th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 30th January 2026
…THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak low level trough may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.
Although seas are expected to remain slight to moderate, long-period swells will affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 85°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:05 PM
|
06:06 PM
|
06:06 PM
