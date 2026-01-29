DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 29th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 30th January 2026

…THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak low level trough may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.

Although seas are expected to remain slight to moderate, long-period swells will affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 85°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:05 PM 06:06 PM 06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2352