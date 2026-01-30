DATE ISSUED: Friday 30th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 31st January 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, increased moisture will enhance the likelihood of showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightening surface pressure gradient will cause an increase in wind speed.
Seas will remain slight to moderate. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution due to long periods swells.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:06 PM
|
06:06 PM
|
06:07 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2353
