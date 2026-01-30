PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 30th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 31st January 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, increased moisture will enhance the likelihood of showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightening surface pressure gradient will cause an increase in wind speed.
Seas will remain slight to moderate. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution due to long periods swells.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Saturday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:45 AM
06:45 AM
SUNSET
06:06 PM
06:06 PM
06:07 PM

