DATE ISSUED: Friday 30th January 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 31st January 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, increased moisture will enhance the likelihood of showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightening surface pressure gradient will cause an increase in wind speed.

Seas will remain slight to moderate. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution due to long periods swells.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Saturday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy

Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:06 PM 06:07 PM

