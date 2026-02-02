DATE ISSUED: Monday 2nd February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd February 2026

… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 6PM TODAY …

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Tuesday midday: South-southeasterly, with a gentle to variable breeze, from 12 to 2 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching frontal boundary is affecting the island. Stable weather conditions will persist today, while winds gradually weaken. Overnight, expect cloud cover to increase and late-night rain showers. Meanwhile, the concentration of Saharan dust will gradually decrease. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be aware.

Long period northwesterly swells will affect coastlines, starting this evening. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet in NW swell

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy Isolated Showers Possible Cloudy / Overcast

Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 06:08 PM 06:08 PM 06:09 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2354