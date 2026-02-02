DATE ISSUED: Monday 2nd February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd February 2026
… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 6PM TODAY …
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Tuesday midday: South-southeasterly, with a gentle to variable breeze, from 12 to 2 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
An approaching frontal boundary is affecting the island. Stable weather conditions will persist today, while winds gradually weaken. Overnight, expect cloud cover to increase and late-night rain showers. Meanwhile, the concentration of Saharan dust will gradually decrease. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be aware.
Long period northwesterly swells will affect coastlines, starting this evening. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet in NW swell
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers Possible
Cloudy / Overcast
Scattered Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
28°C / 82°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
23°C / 73°F
23°C / 73°F
SUNRISE
06:45 AM
06:45 AM
06:44 AM
SUNSET
06:08 PM
06:08 PM
06:09 PM
