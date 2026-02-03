DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 3rd February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th February 2026
… THE HIGH SURF AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM …
WEATHER:
Wednesday morning through midday: Variably cloudy isolated showers.
Forecast High: 27°C / 82°F
Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F
Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variable to northeast, with a variable to gentle breeze, from 2 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A frontal boundary is affecting the island. Overcast conditions, intermittent rain-showers, and cool temperatures will persist. Those accessing flood-prone areas should exercise caution. Meanwhile, expect light to gentle winds.
Long-period northerly swells are affecting the island. Additionally, expect rough sea conditions in open waters, primarily offshore the west coast. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Cloudy/ Overcast
Intermittent Rain-Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
22°C / 72°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:08 PM
|
06:09 PM
|
06:09 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2355
