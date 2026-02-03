DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 3rd February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th February 2026

… THE HIGH SURF AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Overcast with intermittent rain-showers.

Wednesday morning through midday: Variably cloudy isolated showers.

Forecast High: 27°C / 82°F

Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variable to northeast, with a variable to gentle breeze, from 2 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A frontal boundary is affecting the island. Overcast conditions, intermittent rain-showers, and cool temperatures will persist. Those accessing flood-prone areas should exercise caution. Meanwhile, expect light to gentle winds.

Long-period northerly swells are affecting the island. Additionally, expect rough sea conditions in open waters, primarily offshore the west coast. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Cloudy/ Overcast

Intermittent Rain-Showers Variably Cloudy

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 27°C / 81°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 22°C / 72°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 06:08 PM 06:09 PM 06:09 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2355