PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 3rd February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th February 2026
… THE HIGH SURF AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM …
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Overcast with intermittent rain-showers.
Wednesday morning through midday: Variably cloudy isolated showers.
Forecast High: 27°C / 82°F               
Forecast Low:  22°C / 72°F
Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variable to northeast, with a variable to gentle breeze, from 2 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A frontal boundary is affecting the island. Overcast conditions, intermittent rain-showers, and cool temperatures will persist. Those accessing flood-prone areas should exercise caution. Meanwhile, expect light to gentle winds.
Long-period northerly swells are affecting the island. Additionally, expect rough sea conditions in open waters, primarily offshore the west coast. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough        
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Cloudy/ Overcast
Intermittent Rain-Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
27°C / 81°F
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
22°C / 72°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:45 AM
06:44 AM
06:44 AM
SUNSET
06:08 PM
06:09 PM
06:09 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2355

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY