DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 4th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th February 2026  
WEATHER:  
This afternoon  through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. 
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F            Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 
Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.                              Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 11 mph. 
SYNOPSIS:   
An approaching low level trough and moisture associated with a recent frontal boundary, will cause showers across the region, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, light to gentle winds will persist. 
Seas will remain slight to moderate. However, small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution. 
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet  
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. 
FORECASTER: Albert 
 
3-DAY FORECAST  
DAY  
Wednesday 
Thursday 
Friday 
 WEATHER 
Generally Cloudy,  
Scattered Showers 
Cloudy/Partly Cloudy,  
Brief Showers possible 
Partly Cloudy,  
Brief Showers likely 
HIGH TEMP 
28°C / 82°F 
30°C / 86°F 
30°C / 86°F 
LOW TEMP 
24°C / 75°F 
25°C / 77°F 
25°C / 77°F 
SUNRISE 
06:44 AM 
06:44 AM 
06:44 AM 
SUNSET 
06:09 PM 
06:09 PM 
06:10 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2356

