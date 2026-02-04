DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 4th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th February 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching low level trough and moisture associated with a recent frontal boundary, will cause showers across the region, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, light to gentle winds will persist.

Seas will remain slight to moderate. However, small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Generally Cloudy,

Scattered Showers Cloudy/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers likely HIGH TEMP 28°C / 82°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:09 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2356