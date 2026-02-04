DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 4th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th February 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 11 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
An approaching low level trough and moisture associated with a recent frontal boundary, will cause showers across the region, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, light to gentle winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight to moderate. However, small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally Cloudy,
Scattered Showers
|
Cloudy/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers likely
|
HIGH TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:09 PM
|
06:09 PM
|
06:10 PM
