DATE ISSUED: Thursday 5th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 6th February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Generally cloudy with scattered showers.
Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F        Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F 
Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly, with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and instability trailing a low level trough will account for showers across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain light to gentle winds.
Seas will peak at 5 feet during this forecast period.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate    WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert 
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST  
vis
DAY  
Thursday 
Friday 
Saturday 
 WEATHER 
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers Possible 
Fair/Partly Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP 
29°C / 84°F 
29°C / 84°F 
29°C / 84°F 
LOW TEMP 
24°C / 75°F 
25°C / 77°F 
24°C / 75°F 
SUNRISE 
06:44 AM 
06:44 AM 
06:43 AM 
SUNSET 
06:09 PM 
06:10 PM 
06:10 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2357

