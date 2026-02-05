DATE ISSUED: Thursday 5th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 6th February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Generally cloudy with scattered showers.
Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly, with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability trailing a low level trough will account for showers across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain light to gentle winds.
Seas will peak at 5 feet during this forecast period.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:09 PM
|
06:10 PM
|
06:10 PM
