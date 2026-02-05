DATE ISSUED: Thursday 5th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 6th February 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally cloudy with scattered showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly, with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability trailing a low level trough will account for showers across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain light to gentle winds.

Seas will peak at 5 feet during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:10 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2357