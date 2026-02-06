DATE ISSUED: Friday, 6 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 7 February 2026

WEATHER: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southerly to westerly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 9 mph, becoming lighter at times.

SYNOPSIS: Although generally fair-weather conditions will persist, the chance of brief showers remains for today. However, an increase in moisture and instability will cause increasing shower activity throughout the weekend, while light winds prevail. Seas will remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

