DATE ISSUED: Monday 9th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th February 2026

… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT …

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northerly to northeasterly, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The frontal boundary continues to affect the area. Expect cloudy conditions to persist and periodic showers. Meanwhile, a light to moderate breeze will prevail.

Long-period northerly swells will persist and affect coastlines over the next 48 – 72 hours. Additionally, wave heights will peak near 7 feet in open waters. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet in N swell

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2359