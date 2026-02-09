DATE ISSUED: Monday 9th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th February 2026
… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT …
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northerly to northeasterly, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The frontal boundary continues to affect the area. Expect cloudy conditions to persist and periodic showers. Meanwhile, a light to moderate breeze will prevail.
Long-period northerly swells will persist and affect coastlines over the next 48 – 72 hours. Additionally, wave heights will peak near 7 feet in open waters. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet in N swell
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2359
