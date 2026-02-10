DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 10th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th February 2026

…HIGH SURF & SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER: This afternoon: Generally cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: North northeasterly to east northeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Lingering moisture associated with a frontal boundary will cause cloudiness and isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will persist.

Long-period northerly swells will continue to affect local waters with waves peaking near 9 feet in open waters. Those with marine interests should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2360