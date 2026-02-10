DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 10th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th February 2026
…HIGH SURF & SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
WEATHER: This afternoon: Generally cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: North northeasterly to east northeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: Lingering moisture associated with a frontal boundary will cause cloudiness and isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will persist.
Long-period northerly swells will continue to affect local waters with waves peaking near 9 feet in open waters. Those with marine interests should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2360
View comments
Hide comments