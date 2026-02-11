DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 11th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 12th February 2026

WEATHER: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Moisture and instability associated with a surface trough will cause cloudy periods and showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Sea conditions are improving. However, small craft operator and sea-bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2361