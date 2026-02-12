DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 12 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 13 February 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Increased moisture and instability associated with an approaching area of disturbed weather (i.e. a trough of low pressure) will cause periods of cloudiness and intermittent showers. Due to already saturated soils, residents and users of vulnerable- and flood-prone areas are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will prevail.

Gradually improving seas will peak at 6 feet. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:41 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 06:12 PM 06:13 PM 06:13 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2362