DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 12 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 13 February 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Increased moisture and instability associated with an approaching area of disturbed weather (i.e. a trough of low pressure) will cause periods of cloudiness and intermittent showers. Due to already saturated soils, residents and users of vulnerable- and flood-prone areas are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will prevail.
Gradually improving seas will peak at 6 feet. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:41 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:12 PM
|
06:13 PM
|
06:13 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2362
View comments
Hide comments