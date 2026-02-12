PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 12 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 13 February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F              
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Increased moisture and instability associated with an approaching area of disturbed weather (i.e. a trough of low pressure) will cause periods of cloudiness and intermittent showers. Due to already saturated soils, residents and users of vulnerable- and flood-prone areas are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. Meanwhile, a gentle to moderate breeze will prevail.
Gradually improving seas will peak at 6 feet. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:41 AM
06:41 AM
06:40 AM
SUNSET
06:12 PM
06:13 PM
06:13 PM

