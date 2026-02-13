DATE ISSUED: Friday, 13 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14 February 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation. However, slight moisture lingering in the atmosphere may cause a brief shower during the forecast period. Additionally, a light concentration of Saharan has moved into the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to remain slight throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:40 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:13 PM 06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2363