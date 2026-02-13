DATE ISSUED: Friday, 13 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14 February 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation. However, slight moisture lingering in the atmosphere may cause a brief shower during the forecast period. Additionally, a light concentration of Saharan has moved into the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Seas are expected to remain slight throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:41 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:13 PM
|
06:14 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2363
