DATE ISSUED: Friday, 13 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14 February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation. However, slight moisture lingering in the atmosphere may cause a brief shower during the forecast period. Additionally, a light concentration of Saharan has moved into the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Seas are expected to remain slight throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                     
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:41 AM
06:40 AM
06:40 AM
SUNSET
06:13 PM
06:13 PM
06:14 PM

