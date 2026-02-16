DATE ISSUED: Monday, 16th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th February 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture content will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, mostly gentle winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:39 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:14 PM
|
06:14 PM
|
06:15 PM
