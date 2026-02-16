PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 16th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture content will restrict precipitation during this forecast period.  Meanwhile, mostly gentle winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight             WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:39 AM
06:38 AM
06:38 AM
SUNSET
06:14 PM
06:14 PM
06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2364

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY