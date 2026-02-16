DATE ISSUED: Monday, 16th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th February 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture content will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, mostly gentle winds will persist.

Seas will remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:38 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:14 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2364