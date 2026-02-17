DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 17th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th February 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere remains relatively stable across the region. However, drifting patches of low level clouds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, winds will remain light to gentle.

Sea conditions will remain slight over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:38 AM 06:37 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:15 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2365