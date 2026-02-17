PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 17th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F          Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.              Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
The atmosphere remains relatively stable across the region. However, drifting patches of low level clouds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, winds will remain light to gentle.
Sea conditions will remain slight over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight         WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST  
DAY  
Tuesday
Wednesday 
Thursday
 WEATHER 
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP 
29°C / 84°F 
29°C / 84°F 
29°C / 84°F 
LOW TEMP 
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE 
06:38 AM
06:38 AM
06:37 AM
SUNSET 
06:14 PM
06:15 PM 
06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2365

