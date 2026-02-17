DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 17th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere remains relatively stable across the region. However, drifting patches of low level clouds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, winds will remain light to gentle.
Sea conditions will remain slight over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:38 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:14 PM
|
06:15 PM
|
06:15 PM
