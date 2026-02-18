DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 18 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 19 February 2026

WEATHER: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A somewhat stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair-weather conditions with a mostly gentle breeze. However, patches of moisture may produce a brief shower at times. Seas will remain slight today, before deteriorating on Thursday with increased long-period swells and wave heights.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

