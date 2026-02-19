DATE IS0SUED: Thursday, 19 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 20 February 2026

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A rather stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair-weather conditions with a light to gentle breeze. However, drifting patches of moisture may produce brief showers at times.

Seas will continue deteriorating today as long-period swells increase and affect coastal shores. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers likely.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers likely Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:37 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 06:15 PM 06:16 PM 06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2368