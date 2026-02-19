DATE IS0SUED: Thursday, 19 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 20 February 2026
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A rather stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair-weather conditions with a light to gentle breeze. However, drifting patches of moisture may produce brief showers at times.
Seas will continue deteriorating today as long-period swells increase and affect coastal shores. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers likely
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:37 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:15 PM
|
06:16 PM
|
06:16 PM
