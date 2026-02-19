PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE IS0SUED: Thursday, 19 February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 20 February 2026
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A rather stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair-weather conditions with a light to gentle breeze. However, drifting patches of moisture may produce brief showers at times.
Seas will continue deteriorating today as long-period swells increase and affect coastal shores. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers likely.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers likely
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:37 AM
06:37 AM
06:36 AM
SUNSET
06:15 PM
06:16 PM
06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2368

