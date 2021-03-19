DATE ISSUED: Friday March 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 20, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT MARCH 20, 2021…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge remains the dominant feature across the region, continuing to produce brisk winds. Additionally, limited moisture in the atmosphere will restrict precipitation over the island.

Brisk winds will continue to account for rough seas during this forecast period. Gradual improvement will occur through Saturday with the advisory expected to end by Saturday night. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

