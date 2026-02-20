DATE ISSUED: Friday 20th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 21st February 2026
… THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED …
WEATHER:
Saturday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will support stable weather conditions and generate gentle to moderate winds. Meanwhile, increasing moisture levels overnight will support daytime showers tomorrow.
Wave periods are reducing, and swells will gradually abate. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:37 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:16 PM
|
06:16 PM
|
06:16 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2369
