DATE ISSUED: Friday 20th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 21st February 2026

… THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tonight: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Saturday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will support stable weather conditions and generate gentle to moderate winds. Meanwhile, increasing moisture levels overnight will support daytime showers tomorrow.

Wave periods are reducing, and swells will gradually abate. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:36 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:16 PM 06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2369