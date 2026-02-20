PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 20th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 21st February 2026
… THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED …
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tonight: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Saturday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will support stable weather conditions and generate gentle to moderate winds. Meanwhile, increasing moisture levels overnight will support daytime showers tomorrow.
Wave periods are reducing, and swells will gradually abate. Those with marine interests should be aware and monitor conditions.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
 vis
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:37 AM
06:36 AM
06:36 AM
SUNSET
06:16 PM
06:16 PM
06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2369

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY