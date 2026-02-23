DATE ISSUED: Monday 23rd February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th February 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Increased instability will account for isolated showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/ Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:35 AM
|
06:34 AM
|
06:34 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:17 PM
|
06:17 PM
|
06:17 PM
