DATE ISSUED: Monday 23rd February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th February 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Increased instability will account for isolated showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers likely.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/ Partly Cloudy Occasionally Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Slightly Hazy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Sl. Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Likely HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:34 AM 06:34 AM SUNSET 06:17 PM 06:17 PM 06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2370