DATE ISSUED: Monday 23rd February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Increased instability will account for isolated showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers likely.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Fair/ Partly Cloudy
Occasionally Breezy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Likely
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:35 AM
06:34 AM
06:34 AM
SUNSET
06:17 PM
06:17 PM
06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2370

