DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 24th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th February 2026

WEATHER:

Today: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy, with isolated showers possible.

Wednesday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable weather conditions and gentle to moderate winds will persist. Meanwhile, an influx of Saharan dust will limit shower activity and reduce both visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Long period northwesterly swells are expected to affect regional waters within the next 12 hours. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Hazy Isolated Showers Poss Fair / Partly Cloudy Sl. Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Poss Partly Cloudy Sl. Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Poss HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:34 AM 06:34 AM 06:33 AM SUNSET 06:17 PM 06:17 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2371