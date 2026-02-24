PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 24th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th February 2026
WEATHER:
Today: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy, with isolated showers possible.
Wednesday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Stable weather conditions and gentle to moderate winds will persist. Meanwhile, an influx of Saharan dust will limit shower activity and reduce both visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Long period northwesterly swells are expected to affect regional waters within the next 12 hours. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Hazy
Isolated Showers Poss
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss
Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:34 AM
06:34 AM
06:33 AM
SUNSET
06:17 PM
06:17 PM
06:18 PM
 

