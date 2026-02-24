DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 24th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th February 2026
WEATHER:
Wednesday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Stable weather conditions and gentle to moderate winds will persist. Meanwhile, an influx of Saharan dust will limit shower activity and reduce both visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Long period northwesterly swells are expected to affect regional waters within the next 12 hours. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Hazy
Isolated Showers Poss
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss
|
Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:34 AM
|
06:34 AM
|
06:33 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:17 PM
|
06:17 PM
|
06:18 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2371
