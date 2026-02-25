DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 25th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 26th February 2026

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2:00PM THURSDAY, 26TH FEBRUARY 2026…

WEATHER: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS: Stable weather conditions and gentle to moderate winds will persist. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Elevated seas due to long period swells are currently affecting regional waters. Those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Occasionally cloudy and breezy with light haze and isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2372