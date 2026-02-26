PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 26th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27th February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will maintain occasionally breezy conditions and generate showers across the area. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will reduce air quality and visibility. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Sea conditions are improving as both wave periods and swells abate. However, those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant, as improvement is gradual.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Cloudy
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Light Haze & Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:33 AM
06:32 AM
06:32 AM
SUNSET
06:18 PM
06:18 PM
06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2374

