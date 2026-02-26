DATE ISSUED: Thursday 26th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27th February 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will maintain occasionally breezy conditions and generate showers across the area. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will reduce air quality and visibility. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Sea conditions are improving as both wave periods and swells abate. However, those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant, as improvement is gradual.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Cloudy
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Light Haze & Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:33 AM
|
06:32 AM
|
06:32 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:18 PM
|
06:18 PM
|
06:18 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2374
View comments
Hide comments