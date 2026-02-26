DATE ISSUED: Thursday 26th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27th February 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will maintain occasionally breezy conditions and generate showers across the area. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will reduce air quality and visibility. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Sea conditions are improving as both wave periods and swells abate. However, those with marine interests are advised to be vigilant, as improvement is gradual.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Cloudy Slightly Hazy & Breezy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Light Haze & Breezy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:32 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2373